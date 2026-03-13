Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.84.

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Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$17.05. The company had a trading volume of 800,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 40.19%.The company had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

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Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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