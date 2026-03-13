Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.00. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 32,766 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FRHLF. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Freehold Royalties Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

About Freehold Royalties

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Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

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