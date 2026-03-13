Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 659,281 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $179,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 479.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 2.1%

CI opened at $266.41 on Friday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.17.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

