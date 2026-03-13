Franklin Resources Inc. Has $254.08 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $254,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dollar General by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $154,371,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar General by 15,369.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,450,000 after buying an additional 1,211,298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,936.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,736,000 after buying an additional 1,193,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 845.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,178,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 1,053,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,558 shares of company stock worth $2,638,868. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement and rising same-store sales (Q4 net sales +5.9%, comps +4.3%, GAAP EPS $1.93). Dollar General Reports Strong Fourth Quarter

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement and rising same-store sales (Q4 net sales +5.9%, comps +4.3%, GAAP EPS $1.93). Positive Sentiment: Digital engagement is growing (about 7 million app users), supporting omnichannel and customer retention initiatives. Dollar General Logs 7 Million App Users

Digital engagement is growing (about 7 million app users), supporting omnichannel and customer retention initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buying the dip, which MarketBeat flags as a supportive sign for longer-term upside if fundamentals hold. Dollar General Holds Its Ground at Critical Level, Signals Buy

Institutional investors have been buying the dip, which MarketBeat flags as a supportive sign for longer-term upside if fundamentals hold. Positive Sentiment: Board continues shareholder returns: quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$2.36; ~1.7% yield), signaling cash-flow confidence.

Board continues shareholder returns: quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$2.36; ~1.7% yield), signaling cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal‑2026 guidance is mixed: management gave EPS guidance that sits above some estimates (FY EPS $7.10–7.35) and revenue guidance near Street levels, but comparable‑sales guidance was softer — a mixed signal for growth vs. profitability.

Fiscal‑2026 guidance is mixed: management gave EPS guidance that sits above some estimates (FY EPS $7.10–7.35) and revenue guidance near Street levels, but comparable‑sales guidance was softer — a mixed signal for growth vs. profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Macro volatility (broader market selloff and rising oil) exacerbated intraday weakness in retail names, adding pressure to DG shares independent of company fundamentals.

Macro volatility (broader market selloff and rising oil) exacerbated intraday weakness in retail names, adding pressure to DG shares independent of company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on the company’s slower FY26 comparable‑sales outlook and “muted” annual sales forecast, which many viewed as below Street expectations and the main reason the stock declined after the beat. Dollar General forecasts annual sales below estimates

Investors focused on the company’s slower FY26 comparable‑sales outlook and “muted” annual sales forecast, which many viewed as below Street expectations and the main reason the stock declined after the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are mixed: some maintained ratings but trimmed price targets or emphasized rising competitive pressure and slower profit-growth, leaving the consensus biased toward “Hold” and weighing on constructive near-term momentum. Dollar General: Solid Near‑Term Performance but Slower Profit Growth

DG stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dollar General to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

