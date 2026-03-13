Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $305,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,688.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,534 shares of company stock worth $45,609,464. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong short‑term momentum: Datadog had a multi‑day winning streak (~+16% over five days), signaling renewed investor interest and flow into the name. Why Investors Are Flocking Back To DDOG Stock?

Strong short‑term momentum: Datadog had a multi‑day winning streak (~+16% over five days), signaling renewed investor interest and flow into the name. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion into AI observability: Datadog launched an MCP Server to provide secure, real‑time observability for AI agent workflows — a direct product push into AI‑native enterprise use cases. Datadog Targets AI Agent Workflows

Product expansion into AI observability: Datadog launched an MCP Server to provide secure, real‑time observability for AI agent workflows — a direct product push into AI‑native enterprise use cases. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership: Cohesity integration announced to combine observability with rapid data recovery for AI production environments, which can deepen enterprise adoption for AI‑heavy workloads. Cohesity Partners with Datadog

Strategic partnership: Cohesity integration announced to combine observability with rapid data recovery for AI production environments, which can deepen enterprise adoption for AI‑heavy workloads. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: A Seeking Alpha piece argues for an upgrade to “Buy” on durable revenue growth, high retention and attractive usage‑based economics — a narrative that supports multiple expansion over time. Vibe‑Coding Won’t Kill Datadog

Analyst upgrade: A Seeking Alpha piece argues for an upgrade to “Buy” on durable revenue growth, high retention and attractive usage‑based economics — a narrative that supports multiple expansion over time. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media/analyst attention (Zacks, Yahoo) can drive flows and volatility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Why Is Datadog Up Since Last Earnings?

Increased media/analyst attention (Zacks, Yahoo) can drive flows and volatility but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in feeds shows zero shares/NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting error and is not a material indicator of increased short exposure.

Reported short‑interest data in feeds shows zero shares/NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting error and is not a material indicator of increased short exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold ~53.5k shares (multiple filings), trimming his stake by ~11%; such large insider sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite company performance. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider selling — CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold ~53.5k shares (multiple filings), trimming his stake by ~11%; such large insider sales can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite company performance. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~$124.81, representing a large reduction in his holdings; additional director sales amplify near‑term negative sentiment. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Datadog Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a PEG ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

