Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,955 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $196,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $39,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,782,966.62. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,898. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

