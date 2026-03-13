Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 99.1% in February

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,172,940 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the February 12th total of 589,177 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 211,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.8%

FORR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Forrester Research had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 30.07%.Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 513,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 162,146 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 137,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester’s core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

