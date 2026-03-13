Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 71,985 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 12th total of 208,784 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares accounts for approximately 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 1.75% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Trading Down 0.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 13,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,959. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is an Israel‐based technology company specializing in advanced vision and sensing systems for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Incorporated in Israel, the company was established to address the growing demand for vision‐first safety solutions within the automotive industry.

Foresight markets two core product lines: a stereo‐camera platform that uses depth perception and image segmentation to detect pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles in real time, and iDAR, an “intelligent detection and ranging” system that blends LiDAR‐style distance measurement with software-driven image analysis.

See Also

