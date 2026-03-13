FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,947 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 12th total of 49,746 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RISR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $39.44.
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Warning: You are not moving fast enough
Receive News & Ratings for FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.