FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,947 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 12th total of 49,746 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RISR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,108 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

