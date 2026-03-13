Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 0.1%

FLG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 768,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.Flagstar Bank, National Association’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter worth $31,502,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the third quarter valued at $3,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 310.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 2,894,424 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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