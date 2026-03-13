FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) CAO Sells $152,520.00 in Stock

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Lisowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of FirstEnergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $69,803.32.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.14%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

