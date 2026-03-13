Financial Survey: Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) versus TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TranSwitch and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mobix Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given TranSwitch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TranSwitch is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Mobix Labs -289.21% -2,857.36% -103.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TranSwitch and Mobix Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobix Labs $9.91 million 7.59 -$46.13 million ($0.68) -1.07

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobix Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of 23.91, meaning that its stock price is 2,291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TranSwitch beats Mobix Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

