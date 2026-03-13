Financial Review: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) vs. Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sims Metal Management has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sims Metal Management and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sims Metal Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Sims Metal Management.

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sims Metal Management and Concrete Pumping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sims Metal Management $4.85 billion 0.51 -$12.30 million N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $392.87 million 0.89 $6.37 million $0.09 76.01

Concrete Pumping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sims Metal Management.

Profitability

This table compares Sims Metal Management and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sims Metal Management N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping 1.65% 2.50% 0.75%

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Sims Metal Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sims Metal Management

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Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials. The company also engages in the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, such as information technology assets recycled for commercial customers; and environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials, including electronic equipment. In addition, it provides secondary processing and other services comprising recycling of municipal curbside materials, stevedoring, and other sources of service. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

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