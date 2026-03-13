Financial Contrast: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diebold Nixdorf and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 0 3 1 3.25 monday.com 1 6 19 0 2.69

Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $155.38, indicating a potential upside of 111.16%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and monday.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.81 billion 0.68 $94.60 million $2.59 28.22 monday.com $1.23 billion 3.03 $118.74 million $2.25 32.70

monday.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf 2.49% 16.33% 4.71% monday.com 9.64% 4.80% 2.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats monday.com on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.