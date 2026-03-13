Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Figma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Figma
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Figma by 1,446.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Figma by 1,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.
Figma Stock Down 5.8%
Shares of Figma stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.40. Figma has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.
Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Figma
Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.
In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Figma
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.