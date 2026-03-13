Ferguson (FERG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG):

2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $247.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Ferguson had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $267.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

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Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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