Ferguson (FERG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (NYSE: FERG):
- 2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $247.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Ferguson had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – Ferguson had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $267.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ferguson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.
Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.