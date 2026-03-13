FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 140,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,483,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in FedEx by 75.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $352.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

