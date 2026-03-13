Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 52764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

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Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Federated Hermes by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

Further Reading

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