Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 and last traded at GBX 47.29. Approximately 264,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 187,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -133.35. The company has a market capitalization of £52.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.23.

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Insider Activity at Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

In related news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total value of £7,280. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

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