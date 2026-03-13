Farmland Partners’ (FPI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

FPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.23.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,020. The trade was a 24.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

