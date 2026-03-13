Fairview International (LON:FIL) Posts Earnings Results

Fairview International (LON:FIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.16 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Fairview International Stock Performance
LON FIL opened at GBX 7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £40.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77. Fairview International has a 52 week low of GBX 7.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.27.
