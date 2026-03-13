Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,547 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $230,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,068.67 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,588.86. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Stories

