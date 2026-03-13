Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $541.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $541.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.
FN opened at $512.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.09 and a 200 day moving average of $443.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $632.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.
Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
