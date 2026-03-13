Fabrinet $FN Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 97.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $512.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.09 and its 200-day moving average is $443.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $632.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

