Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Exxon Mobil News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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