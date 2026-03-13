Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exelon traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.3320, with a volume of 1406228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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