Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelon Trading Up 1.2%
EXC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 2,335,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $50.38.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon
Key Exelon News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on EXC to $53 while keeping a neutral rating—this upward target tweak signals a modest positive reassessment from a major bank and likely supports buying interest. Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: Another firm raised EXC’s price target by $3 and maintained an “outperform” rating—additional analyst upgrades/target lifts are reinforcing investor optimism and momentum. Exelon (EXC) price target raised by $3, ‘outperform’ rating maintained
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Exelon recently beat the quarter’s EPS consensus and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (2.810–2.910), which underpins analyst confidence and supports the stock’s upward move. Benzinga summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is focusing on valuation and capex plans—analyses weigh recent share-price momentum against rising capital spending, so investors are balancing growth prospects with higher investment needs. Assessing Exelon (EXC) Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum And Capex Growth Plans
- Neutral Sentiment: Local customer programs (ComEd’s new Low‑Income Discount) improve regulatory/community relations in Illinois, a modest positive for long‑term customer goodwill but with limited near‑term earnings impact. ComEd Reminds Income-Eligible Customers to Take Advantage of Latest Program Designed to Provide Bill Relief
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing EXC to peers (e.g., PPL) and pieces on whether EXC has underperformed the Dow offer mixed perspective—helpful for investors benchmarking risk/return but not immediate catalysts. Financial Survey: PPL (NYSE:PPL) versus Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.
Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.
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