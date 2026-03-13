Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Trading Up 1.2%

EXC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 2,335,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Key Exelon News

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About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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