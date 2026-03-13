EVR Research LP Purchases Shares of 41,000 National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. National Presto Industries makes up approximately 2.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.57% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,898,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $132.98 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $950.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 71.0%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $347,975.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,811.34. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

