EVR Research LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Wabash National Corporation $WNC

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Wabash National accounts for about 1.2% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EVR Research LP owned approximately 0.49% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 263.6% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Wabash National by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 151,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,629,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

WNC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Wabash National Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $333.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.16). Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

