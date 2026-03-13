Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.83, but opened at $71.91. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $73.2750, with a volume of 278 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scient Price Performance
Eurofins Scient Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.
Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scient
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.