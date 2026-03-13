Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.83, but opened at $71.91. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $73.2750, with a volume of 278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Eurofins Scient Price Performance

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79.

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Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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