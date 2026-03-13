Euan Abraham Sells 1,390 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $13,510.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 235,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,488.84. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,375 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $13,983.75.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,923.72.

On Thursday, January 8th, Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $16,745.30.

On Thursday, December 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ SERV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.36% and a negative net margin of 3,821.98%.The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Serve Robotics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,247,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 138,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 283,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,348 shares during the period.

More Serve Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised 2026 guidance — Serve reported Q4 revenue slightly above expectations and raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to ~$26M, improving near‑term growth visibility. Read More.

Q4 beat and raised 2026 guidance — Serve reported Q4 revenue slightly above expectations and raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to ~$26M, improving near‑term growth visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnership expands addressable market — Serve added White Castle deliveries via Uber Eats, broadening merchant mix and incremental order flow in its operating cities. Read More.

New merchant partnership expands addressable market — Serve added White Castle deliveries via Uber Eats, broadening merchant mix and incremental order flow in its operating cities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fleet scale and merchant roll‑out — Management says ~2,000 robots are active across ~20 cities with thousands of merchant partners; scale is central to revenue leverage if per‑robot utilization rises. Read More.

Fleet scale and merchant roll‑out — Management says ~2,000 robots are active across ~20 cities with thousands of merchant partners; scale is central to revenue leverage if per‑robot utilization rises. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical catalysts — Unusual call buying, high short interest and sizeable institutional accumulation have created short‑squeeze potential that amplified recent rallies. Read More.

Technical catalysts — Unusual call buying, high short interest and sizeable institutional accumulation have created short‑squeeze potential that amplified recent rallies. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and management commentary — Multiple firms reiterate buy/outperform ratings and CEO interviews highlight new verticals (e.g., hospitals/indoor robots); useful for the long term but execution dependent. Read More.

Analyst coverage and management commentary — Multiple firms reiterate buy/outperform ratings and CEO interviews highlight new verticals (e.g., hospitals/indoor robots); useful for the long term but execution dependent. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call takeaways — Management balanced growth progress with financial losses; call summaries highlight traction but limited near‑term revenue per robot. Read More.

Earnings‑call takeaways — Management balanced growth progress with financial losses; call summaries highlight traction but limited near‑term revenue per robot. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Recent Form 4 filings show CEO, COO, CFO and other insiders sold shares in early March, which markets often view as a near‑term negative signal. Read More.

Insider selling — Recent Form 4 filings show CEO, COO, CFO and other insiders sold shares in early March, which markets often view as a near‑term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution, cash‑burn and dilution risk — Q4 revenue remains small relative to the 2,000‑robot fleet; guidance (~$26M) and planned CapEx (~$25M) spotlight near‑term cash pressure and potential future dilution. Read More.

Execution, cash‑burn and dilution risk — Q4 revenue remains small relative to the 2,000‑robot fleet; guidance (~$26M) and planned CapEx (~$25M) spotlight near‑term cash pressure and potential future dilution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI risk disclosure — Company disclosed growing reliance on AI/generative AI and associated cybersecurity, compliance and financial risks, which could raise operational and regulatory costs. Read More.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

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Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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