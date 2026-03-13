Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Holdings Boosted by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises approximately 8.1% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $28,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,542. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

See Also

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