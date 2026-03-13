Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Union Pacific comprises 0.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,856,340,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,693,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,551,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,548,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE UNP opened at $243.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

