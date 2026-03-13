Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $1.02 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

