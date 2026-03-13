Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $303,000 Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Eschler Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 12.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 811,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

PPTA stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of -0.03. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

In other news, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $178,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,700.50. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 43,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,205,415.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,272.70. This represents a 24.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 121,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

