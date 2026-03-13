Eschler Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,500 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 353.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Boston Beer stock opened at $229.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $260.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $233.31.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.
Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.
