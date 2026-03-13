Eschler Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,500 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 353.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $229.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $260.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $385.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAM

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.