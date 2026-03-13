ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.07 and last traded at $100.4240, with a volume of 166429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESAB from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

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ESAB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $7,353,621.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,164.56. This represents a 37.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3,023.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

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