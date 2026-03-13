Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s current price.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

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Erasca Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Erasca stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 1,419,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Erasca

In related news, insider Shannon Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $140,174.84. This trade represents a 82.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $14,469,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Erasca by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,273,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Erasca by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,386 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 13,560,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,835 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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