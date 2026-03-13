Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

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View Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE EQR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 407,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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