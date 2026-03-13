Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Charles Meyers Sells 305 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles Meyers sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $293,162.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,226.86. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $969.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $867.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,190,000 after purchasing an additional 716,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.