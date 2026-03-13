Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,928,000 after purchasing an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.88.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

