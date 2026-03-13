Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 54,297 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 223.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54,297 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.21.

MU opened at $405.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.13 and a 200-day moving average of $269.51. The stock has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

