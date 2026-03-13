Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,452,000 after buying an additional 423,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $342.87 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.17.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

