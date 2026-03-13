Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.73 Million in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $365.69 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.43.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.26.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

