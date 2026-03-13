Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.61 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.65.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $227.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.