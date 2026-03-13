Entropy Technologies LP Has $5.59 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,025,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,960,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,682,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $32.54 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

