Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.70 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1,123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,200 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

