Entropy Technologies LP Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 39.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 585.7% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

