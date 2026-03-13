Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,920,107,000 after acquiring an additional 711,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,003.23 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,067.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $445.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $972.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

