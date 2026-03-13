Entropy Technologies LP Buys 600,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 874.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,600 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,900 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,243,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,692 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,649,509 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 333,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.5%

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.